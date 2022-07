The closed-door investigation into the Uvalde school massacre is frustrating residents of the small Texas town.

A group of Democratic congressmen, led by San Antonio’s Joaquin Castro, is calling on the state attorney general to step in and order the release of government records. The Uvalde district attorney is stonewalling requests for information.

The head of the State Troopers has said he’s open to releasing body camera footage, but that requires permission from the DA.