Push To Ban Assault Weapons Through Possible Executive Action

An assault weapons ban has stalled out in the Senate, but there’s now talk that it could be rammed through using executive order.

Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas says it’s a ray of hope for his fellow Democrats who have been pushing for action.

This comes as President Biden heads to Pennsylvania to talk about reducing gun violence in the U.S. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Biden will be promoting his “Safer America Plan.” That includes boosting funding for the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.