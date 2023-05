The murders of eight shoppers at a Dallas-area mall has reignited the debate over assault weapons.

A ban remains stuck in the mud, but a measure to outlaw devices that can turn a normal gun into a machine gun are moving forward in Texas. It’s by State Representative Frederick Frazier, who is one of a number of Republicans who are willing to talk about changes to the state’s gun laws.

His district is directly next to the town of Allen, which is where this month’s mass murder happened.