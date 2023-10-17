Push To Ban Vax Mandates

Texas lawmakers are considering a bill that would end protections for businesses that demand their employees get the COVID shot.

State Representative Jeff Leach says that we need to empower our workforce to make their own health choices. Under the proposed legislation, businesses that don’t make accommodations for people against getting the vaccine would be forced to answer to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The plan faces opposition from small business leaders who feel the COVID shot protects their workforce and keeps them on the job.