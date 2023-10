The sport of football has become more violent than ever, and Texas doctors are trying to keep up. A team at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio is developing a breath test to detect the early signs of Traumatic Brain Injury.

Dr. Mark Libardoni says an athlete would breathe into a machine that would calibrate what’s coming out of the lungs to give a reading on whether there’s been a concussion. He sees this as having an application with the military and with first responders, too.