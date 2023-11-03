Push To End Time Changes Stalls Out

Time to set clocks back an hour for a return to standard time across most of the U.S. (AP Graphic)

We’ll be losing an hour of sunlight in the evenings as clocks are set back an hour this weekend. There have been attempts to change the rules in Texas but they never seem to gain traction.

Texas State Senator Jose Menendez says it’s time for the federal government to stop the time changes, but noted that people are split on whether to stay on standard time or daylight saving time.

Some want it bright out earlier for kids going to school. Others want it sunny later in the day when they get home from work.