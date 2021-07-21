Pushback On Mayor’s Vax Stance

Some are standing firm against New York City mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to make all public hospital workers get vaccinated for COVID-19 or get tested weekly.

Union leader Henry Garrido said vaccinations have to stay optional. Only about 60-percent of public hospital employees are vaccinated, and only 55-percent are immunized at the FDNY and just 43-percent at the NYPD.

Meantime, the head of the City Council’s Hospital Committee is joining de Blasio’s efforts, saying new pressure should be applied to get shots in the arms of all frontline workers.