Putin Accuses US, Allies Of Ignoring Russian Security Needs

Workers stand atop a tank T-64 on Repair Tank Factory in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The situation in Kharkiv, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous. Ukraine's second-largest city is one of its industrial centers and includes two factories that restore old Soviet-era tanks or build new ones. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s top security demands but says Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.

The comments on Tuesday were his first on the standoff in more than a month and suggested a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy is likely. Yet the two sides remain unyielding in their main positions, and there was little apparent hope for concessions.

Russia is expected to respond soon to a U.S. proposal for negotiations on lesser Russian demands. After that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak.