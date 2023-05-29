Putin Ally Promises Nuclear Weapons For Joining Belarus, Russia

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin is promising nuclear weapons to any nation that joins Russia and Belarus.

The leader of Belarus made the pledge in comments broadcast Sunday on Russian state TV. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said “It’s very simple. You have to join the union between Belarus and Russia and that’s it: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone.” He noted that he was expressing his own view.

Lukashenko is one of Putin’s staunchest supporters although Belarus is not officially involved in the war in Ukraine.