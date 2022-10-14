Putin: Call-Up Of Russian Reservists To Finish In 2 Weeks

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thinks a mobilization of army reservists he ordered last month to bolster his country’s troops in Ukraine will to be completed in two weeks.
Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defense Ministry said would get called up have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine.
The call-up, announced by Putin in September, has proved hugely unpopular in Russia, where almost all men under the age of 65 are registered as reservists.