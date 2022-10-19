Putin Declares Martial Law In Annexed Regions Of Ukraine

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed.

Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law but said his order was effective starting Thursday. His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals and orders the creation of territorial defense forces in the annexed regions.

Legislation that the upper house of Russia’s parliament approved later Wednesday indicates the martial law might involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, curfews and censorship. Putin also gave additional emergency powers to all regional governors in Russia that open the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country.