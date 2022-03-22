Putin Foe Navalny Gets 9 More Years In Russian Prison

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, poses for press as he sits handcuffed in court in Moscow, Russia Thursday, March 30, 2017. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been convicted of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison. A judge also ruled Tuesday March 22, 2022 that Navalny would have to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles (about $11,500). Navalny is currently serving another prison sentence of 2 1/2 years in a prison colony east of Moscow. (AP Photo, File)

(AP) — A Russian court has convicted top opposition leader Alexei Navalny of fraud and contempt of court, sentencing him to nine more years in prison in a move seen as an attempt to keep him behind bars for as long as possible. The new sentence for President Vladimir Putin’s biggest political foe follows a year-long crackdown on Navalny’s supporters, other opposition activists and independent journalists in which authorities appear eager to stifle all dissent. The 45-year-old Navalny, who survived a poisoning with a nerve agent in 2020 that he blames on the Kremlin, is already serving 2½ years in a penal colony east of Moscow.