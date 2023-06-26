Putin: March On Moscow “Criminal Activity”

President Putin is calling a march on Moscow by a group of mercenary soldiers “criminal activity.” In a televised address today, the Russian leader vowed the organizers of the rebellion will be brought to justice.

Putin spoke just days after the head of the Wagner Group turned around his troops after reportedly agreeing to a deal.

The Wagner Group boss said in a statement that the march wasn’t an effort to overthrow Putin, but rather a protest. He added that he turned his troop around to avoid Russian bloodshed.