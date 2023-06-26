WORLD

Putin: March On Moscow “Criminal Activity”

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

President Putin is calling a march on Moscow by a group of mercenary soldiers “criminal activity.” In a televised address today, the Russian leader vowed the organizers of the rebellion will be brought to justice.

Putin spoke just days after the head of the Wagner Group turned around his troops after reportedly agreeing to a deal.

The Wagner Group boss said in a statement that the march wasn’t an effort to overthrow Putin, but rather a protest. He added that he turned his troop around to avoid Russian bloodshed.

