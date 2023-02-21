Putin Not Backing Down On Ukraine, Insists West Is At Fault

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western countries of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine. He refused any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor that has killed tens of thousands of people. In his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, Putin cast his country and Ukraine as victims of Western double-dealing. He said it was Russia, not Ukraine, fighting for its very existence. The speech reiterated a litany of grievances that the Russian leader has frequently offered as justification for the widely condemned war while vowing no military let-up in Ukrainian territories he has illegally annexed. He apparently rejected any peace overtures in a conflict that has reawakened fears of a new Cold War.