Putin Observes Russian Nuclear Exercises

The U.S. says Russian forces are “poised to strike” Ukraine. Russian president Vladimir Putin oversaw the country’s nuclear military drills on Saturday.

The Kremlin says Russia successfully test-launched hypersonic and cruise missiles at sea during the exercises, with Putin observing from a “situation center” with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.

The White House says Russia could strike Ukraine at any time, and that President Biden will meet with his top advisers on Sunday to discuss the crisis.