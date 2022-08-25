Putin Orders Troop Replenishment In Face Of Ukraine Losses

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be moving to replenish the depleted ranks of the Russian military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength by Jan. 1.
Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine’s Independence Day has risen to 25.
Russia says it targeted a military train and claims to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists. At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting, a transmission line was damaged by fire, and the plant was temporarily cut off from the power grid. The incident heightened fears of a nuclear disaster.