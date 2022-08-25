Putin Orders Troop Replenishment In Face Of Ukraine Losses

The Peace Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Ukraine flag to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be moving to replenish the depleted ranks of the Russian military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength by Jan. 1.

Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine’s Independence Day has risen to 25.

Russia says it targeted a military train and claims to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists. At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting, a transmission line was damaged by fire, and the plant was temporarily cut off from the power grid. The incident heightened fears of a nuclear disaster.