Putin Pays Tribute To Gorbachev But Won’t Attend His Funeral

In this image taken from video provided by the Russian pool television on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respect near the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia. (Russian pool via AP)

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend the weekend funeral, a decision reflecting the Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev’s legacy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin’s working schedule wouldn’t allow him to attend Saturday’s funeral, adding that the Russian leader on Thursday visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev’s body is kept to lay flowers at his coffin.

Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have “elements” of state funeral, such as honorary guards, and the government will help organize them. He wouldn’t elaborate how the ceremony will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.