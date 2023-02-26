Putin Says Russia Cannot Ignore NATO Nuclear Capability

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier's Grave in the Alexander Garden during the national celebrations of the "Defender of the Fatherland Day" in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country has no choice but to take into account not only the nuclear capabilities of the United States but those of other NATO countries. His remarks in a TV interview airing Sunday seek to justify Russia’s recent suspension of its participation in the New START treaty.
The Kremlin leader says the move to suspend participation had to do with the need to “ensure security, strategic stability” for Russia. He again claims the U.S.-led military alliance is seeking Russia’s defeat and elimination. In a speech in Poland on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. wants Ukraine to win, but does not seek to control or destroy Russia.
