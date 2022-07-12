Putin Set To Visit Iran Next Week

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, after the U.S. warned that Tehran could provide Moscow with drones for its action in Ukraine.

During a trip to Tehran next Tuesday, Putin will attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin’s visit to Iran will follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion. In Tehran, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.