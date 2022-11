Russia’s President is issuing a warning about a potential oil price cap. Speaking with Iraq’s Prime Minister,¬†Vladimir Putin said such a move would lead to “grave consequences” for energy markets. His remarks comes as the G7 is considering putting a price cap on Russian oil around 65 to 70-dollars per barrel.

The Group of Seven including the U.S., the entire European Union and Australia are planning to enact the cap on December 5th.