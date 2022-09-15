Putin, Zelenskyy Court Major Allies As Ukraine Makes Gains

Houses destroyed and damaged after Russian attack on civilian neighbourhood in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Houses destroyed and damaged after Russian attack on civilian neighbourhood in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are each courting major allies. They want to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days.

Putin is in Uzbekistan on Thursday where he hopes to break through his international isolation and further cement his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Zelenskyy is meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv. She has once more shown the European Union’s full commitment to Ukraine’s cause.