Putin, Zelenskyy Rally Troops With War Poised For New Phase

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited command posts of the Kremlin’s forces fighting in Ukraine for the second time in two months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, made his latest trip to positions near the front line Tuesday. The visits — on different days and in different provinces — sought to stiffen the resolve of soldiers as the war approaches its 14th month and as Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive.

Kremlin video showed Putin arriving by helicopter at the command post of Russian forces in southern Ukraine’s Kherson province and then flying to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in Luhansk province, which is in the east. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visits occurred Monday.