Quake-Hit Mexico Church With Iconic Virgin Image Gets Rehab

Rev. Adrian Vazquez celebrates an outdoor Mass under a white tent outside the quake-damaged Our Lady of the Angels church, in the working-class Guerrero neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Pictured right is a wax painting of Our Lady of the Angels, a replica of the one on the wall inside the church, home to the revered image of the Virgin Mary, its history dating to the end of the 16th century. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

(AP) — A devastating earthquake in 2017 caused severe damage to Mexico City’s historic Our Lady of the Angels church, which is home to a much-revered image of the Virgin Mary. It is considered miraculous for having survived both earthquakes and floods. But the image cannot be moved from the adobe wall, and its fate is thus tied to that of the church.

After months of work to stabilize the structure, phase two has now begun on a restoration project.

As the five-year anniversary of the Sept. 19 quake nears, parishioners still attending Mass on the street outside can rejoice in renewed efforts to heal the shattered church and protect the beloved Virgin.