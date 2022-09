The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral set television records in the UK. Peak viewership for Monday’s funeral reached over 37-million viewers. Another 27-million people were tuned in for the entire procession.

The audience in the UK was higher than the 30-million who tuned in for Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. Elizabeth’s funeral was broadcast around the world and it’s estimated it was watched by four-billion people.