Queen Thankful For ‘support, kindness’ After Philip’s Death

Postcards with pictures of Queen Elizabeth II for sale in Windsor, England Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle, just days after the funeral of her husband Prince Philip. Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the queen on Wednesday. Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Postcards with pictures of Queen Elizabeth II for sale in Windsor, England Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle, just days after the funeral of her husband Prince Philip. Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the queen on Wednesday. Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

(AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her thanks for all the “support and kindness” shown following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

In a statement Wednesday posted on social media on her 95th birthday and which she personally signed off as Elizabeth R, the monarch said it has been “a comfort” to “see and to hear all the tributes to my husband” from within the U.K., the Commonwealth and around the world. She is marking her birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle.

Some members of the royal family are expected to be with her on Wednesday. Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday.