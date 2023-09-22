TEXAS

Questions About Side Effects

File photo: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back at work after a failed impeachment attempt and he’s setting his sights on the makers of the COVID vaccine.

Paxton is launching an investigation into whether the big drug companies that created the vaccine were releasing information about the side effects. There have long been conspiracy theories about the dangers of the vaccines, including instances of heart problems, but the CDC says that’s more likely to come from catching COVID than the shot.

The feds say these vaccines went through the appropriate clinical trials, just like other vaccines before.

