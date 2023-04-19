Questions Surround Resignation Of Tarrant County Elections Administrator

Tarrant County commissioners have questions about the resignation of the county’s elections administrator on Monday.

In his resignation letter, Heider Garcia addresses Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare in terms of their disagreements over the way Garcia was doing his job.

In Tuesday’s meeting, several commissioners asked O’Hare what happened in their discussion. O’Hare said he preferred to keep their conversation private. But he said he didn’t ask Garcia to reign, didn’t pressure him to resign, and didn’t threaten to fire him.