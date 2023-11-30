Quicker Cargo Inspections Coming To Free Trade Bridge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Cargo inspections will be speedier at the Los Indios International Bridge – the result of a public-private partnership that will pay for some infrastructure upgrades. The money will be used to renovate an existing export office building in order to incorporate United Cargo Processing and workspace for CBP officers.

The enhancements will allow for joint cargo vehicle inspections with Mexican officials which the CBP says will expedite those inspections. The money, which comes from the 8-year-old Donations Acceptance Program, will also pay for modernizing the security fence on the perimeter of the Free Trade Bridge.