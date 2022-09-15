R. Kelly Convicted Of Child Porn, Enticing Girls For Sex

(AP) — A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a month long trial in his hometown. It’s another legal blow to a singer who was once one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Prosecutors won convictions on six of the 13 counts against him, with many of the convictions carrying long mandatory sentences. But the government lost the marquee count — that Kelly and his then-business manager successfully rigged his state child pornography trial in 2008. Both of Kelly’s co-defendants, including longtime business manager Derrel McDavid, were acquitted of all charges.