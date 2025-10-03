A Dallas-area woman has pled guilty to charges that she tried to drown a three year old Muslim girl. Elizabeth Wolf was sentenced this week to spend five years in prison. Court records show that “racial bias” played a role in the attack.

Wolf confronted the family at an apartment complex pool about their use of Arabic language. Police in the town of Euless say that she then tried to drown the 3-year-old child. A press release from the Council on American-Islamic Relations said a man intervened to help save the girl,