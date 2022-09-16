Racism Seen As Root Of Water Crisis In Mississippi Capital

Deneka Samuel, of Jackson, Miss., cannot hide her disappointment and frustration at the problems with the city's water system, that she partially blames on racism shown by state and federal governments at the Black-majority city, Sept. 7, 2022, as she stands in the parking lot of Mount Nebo Baptist Church during a meeting of some African American community leaders with Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael S. Regan, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The meeting held in the church's small sanctuary kept a number of community leaders standing outside the room as they discussed the longstanding problems with the two water-treatment plants and its infrastructure. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — A boil-water advisory has been lifted for Mississippi’s capital, and the state will stop handing out free bottled water on Saturday. But the crisis isn’t over.

Water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored in Jackson, and some residents say their tap water still comes out looking dirty and smelling like sewage. Carey Wooten says even her dog won’t drink it. Jackson’s treatment plants need billions in repairs, the mayor says. Many blame systemic racism as the root cause.

The tax base plummeted after white people moved to the suburbs in response to school desegregation, and government policies denied resources to the Black and poor people who stayed in the city.