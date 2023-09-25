Radar Outage Causes Valley Flights To Be Cancelled, Delayed

Flights into and out of the Valley appear to be back on schedule after an apparent radar outage that led to flight cancellations or delays at all three Valley airports Monday.

The FAA issued a grounding notice due to what was described as tower issues. The director of aviation at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Marv Easterly, says they lost a radar communication link with Corpus Christi at around 10 a.m.

For most of the day, the websites of the airports in Harlingen, McAllen, and Brownsville showed departing and arriving flights being canceled, delayed, or detoured. The FAA lifted the grounding notice at around 4 p.m.

The cause of the radar outage has not yet been determined.

