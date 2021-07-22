NATIONAL

Radio Host Larry Elder Wins Fight To Enter California Recall

By 56 views
0
FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl ruled Wednesday July 21, that Elder's name should be placed on the ballot for the Sept. 14 recall election aimed at removing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Judge Earl disagreed with a state decision that Elder failed to meet requirements to qualify to run in the election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(AP) — Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will be a candidate in California’s upcoming recall election aimed at removing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Elder scored a swift court victory in Sacramento, where he challenged a decision by state election officials to block him from the ballot. Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl on Wednesday disagreed with a state decision that Elder failed to meet requirements to file recent tax returns. Earl found the rule didn’t apply to recall elections. The state says 46 replacemenet candidates qualified for the Sept. 14 recall ballot.

 

Mississippi To File Arguments In Landmark Abortion Case

Previous article

Biden Admin Stepping Up Community Grants From COVID Bill

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL