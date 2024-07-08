Radio Host, Station Part Ways After She Used Questions From Biden Campaign

A Philadelphia radio host is parting ways with the station she worked at after she revealed she used questions given to her by President Biden’s campaign in an interview.

Andrea Lawful-Sanders mutually left the station after she said on CNN that she was given a list of eight questions from the Biden campaign and she approved four of them. The interview came after Biden’s shaky debate performance against former President Trump.

A Biden administration official told CBS News they do not condition interviews on acceptance of these questions and any host is free to ask any question they please.