Raiders Owner Mark Davis To Donate $1M To Uvalde Schools

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is donating one-million-dollars to Uvalde schools in Texas after the deadly shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Davis intends for the money to help strengthen security in the school district.

The Raiders owner reportedly decided to make the donation after talking with former Raiders star Vann McElroy, who is from and currently lives in Uvalde. Davis said “we are proud to be part of something to make the children in these schools safer.”

The donation will be used for impenetrable doors, security cameras inside and outside, as well as unscalable fences.