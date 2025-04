The federal government pulled the plug on funding for high speed rail in Texas, but the backers say it’s still alive.

Andy Jent, with the Texas Central rail project, says the federal government’s beef is not with the project. It’s with Amtrak, he says, and they plan to charge forward with private funding. But, at a state legislative hearing this week, he did not release details on the project’s struggle to obtain the land necessary to build the first rail line, connecting Dallas and Houston.