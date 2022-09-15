(Washington, DC) — It looks like a rail strike has been averted thanks to a last minute deal announced by the White House. If the strike had gone forward, it could have caused economic chaos. The rails serve oil refineries, tied to gas prices, and farmers, carrying crops and fertilizer. The supply of cars and trucks, already at high prices because of a computer chip shortage, could have been disrupted. Three-quarters of new vehicles are shipped by rail. The Association of American Railroads had estimated that the economic impact of a nationwide railroad strike could top two billion dollars a day.