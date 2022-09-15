NATIONAL

Rail Strike Has Been Averted

Fred CruzBy 3 views
0
Commuters wait to board an arriving Virginia Railway Express commuter train Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the Crystal City station in Arlington, Va. September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering free rides all month to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Now, though, a freight rail strike threatens to shut down service on the VRE entirely, along with numerous other commuter rail services across the country. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)

(Washington, DC) — It looks like a rail strike has been averted thanks to a last minute deal announced by the White House. If the strike had gone forward, it could have caused economic chaos. The rails serve oil refineries, tied to gas prices, and farmers, carrying crops and fertilizer. The supply of cars and trucks, already at high prices because of a computer chip shortage, could have been disrupted. Three-quarters of new vehicles are shipped by rail. The Association of American Railroads had estimated that the economic impact of a nationwide railroad strike could top two billion dollars a day.

Fred Cruz

Officials Probing Whether Northeastern Explosion Was Staged

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL