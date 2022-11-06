Rail Union Approves Deal Offering Hope Of Avoiding Strike

FILE - Locomotives are coupled to railway cars in the Selkirk rail yard Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Selkirk, N.Y. Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, Nov. 5, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

(AP) — Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month. Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved their deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But, all 12 must approve contracts to prevent a strike. So businesses remain concerned about a possible economically devastating strike, and they have urged President Joe Biden and Congress to be ready to intervene if needed.