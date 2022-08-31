Railroad Commission Approves New Regulations For Oil And Gas Companies

Texas oil and gas companies could face a hefty fine if they don’t follow new regulations passed by the Railroad Commission Tuesday.

The Texas Tribune reports companies must continue operating during a weather emergency, and they are required to submit a yearly report to the commission on how they are making sure their facilities will keep running if an emergency occurs.

Companies that do not comply with the regulations could face a fine of up to a million dollars. The new rules are in response to last year’s winter storm, which left millions of Texans without electricity.