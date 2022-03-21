TEXAS

Rain Finally In forecast For Texas Areas Scorched By Fires

Members of the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department pass through a rural Eastland County, Texas, intersection while fighting the Kidd Fire, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

(AP) — Forecasters say rain is finally in the forecast for parts of Texas hit by wildfires. The wildfires are already blamed for two firefighter deaths — one in Texas and one in Oklahoma. The largest of the fires is known as the Eastland Complex. It’s burned nearly 85 square miles in an area around 120 miles west of Dallas and is 30% contained. Forecasters say that although rain will provide relief in dry areas, windy weather also is in the forecast. Another fire prompted evacuations of several small towns in Hood County, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas. That blaze, known as the Big L fire, has burned about 9 square miles and is 5% contained.

 

