Rains, Mudslides Prompt Southern California Evacuations

In this photo released by the San Bernardino County Fire Department mud flows near homes in Oak Glen, in San Bernardino County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)

(AP) — Heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents.

Firefighters went street by street in the community of Forest Falls Monday to make sure no residents were trapped. Crews hadn’t found anyone who needed to be rescued and no one was reported missing.

The rains were the remnants of a tropical storm that brought high winds and some badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters largely corral a wildfire that had been burning out of control about 20 miles south of the mudslides.