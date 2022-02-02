Raise Your Hand: Schools Seek Volunteers In Staffing Crunch

In this photo provided by the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Brian McKinney, right, who has children in the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, in Kyle, Texas, teaches a class at Johnson High School, in Buda, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. McKinney, a small business owner and former teacher, is among parents the district has hired to work as substitute teachers during a staffing crunch. He returned to the classroom after about 15 years away. (Moses Leos III/Hays Consolidated Independent School District via AP)

(AP)–Parents may be wondering who’s teaching the kids as teacher absences mount and substitutes remain in short supply. The answer around the U.S. could be nearly anyone willing to help keep school doors open through the omicron-driven staffing crunch. It could be a local police officer, National Guard soldier, state budget analyst, parent or even a recent high school graduate.

States have been loosening teaching requirements to give schools more flexibility on hiring as virus exposures, illness and quarantines add to strains on schools. Institutions have also been tapping librarians, custodians and support staff to help cover classrooms.