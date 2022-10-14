Raleigh Mayor Calls For Action Against Gun Violence

Neighbors embrace as police remain on the scene at Castle Pines Dr. and Sahalee Way following a shooting Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Police say a 15-year-old boy fatally shot at least two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing and wounding others. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

The Mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina, is calling for more action to address gun violence after a deadly mass shooting in her city.

Five people were killed, including an off-duty police officer, and another two were injured. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin asked people in Raleigh to do what they can for the Hedingham community following the tragic shooting. She urged everyone to help stop the mindless violence in the country.

Police say the 15-year-old they believe is responsible for the incident is currently in the hospital in critical condition.