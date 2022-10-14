Raleigh Mayor Calls For Action Against Gun Violence

The Mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina, is calling for more action to address gun violence after a deadly mass shooting in her city.
Five people were killed, including an off-duty police officer, and another two were injured. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin asked people in Raleigh to do what they can for the Hedingham community following the tragic shooting. She urged everyone to help stop the mindless violence in the country.
Police say the 15-year-old they believe is responsible for the incident is currently in the hospital in critical condition.