Raleigh To Review Steps Taken During Deadly Mass Shooting

A woman stands before a photo of Raleigh shooting victim Susan Karnatz at a makeshift memorial at the Hedingham neighborhood. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Raleigh, North Carolina, is reviewing its procedures to alert the public after last week’s deadly mass shooting. Wake County Emergency Management uses a notification system called Ready Wake to alert people when there’s flooding or police activity.

However, residents told CBS17 they didn’t receive any warning when an active shooter was present in their neighborhood last Thursday. The county says they didn’t receive a request to activate any alerts. The city says it’ll look at all the steps taken to ensure communication with the community is a top priority.

