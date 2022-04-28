Rally Demands Freedom For Melissa Lucio

In this undated Melissa Lucio (Photo courtesy of the family of Melissa Lucio via AP)

In this undated Melissa Lucio (Photo courtesy of the family of Melissa Lucio via AP)

Supporters of Melissa Lucio say they will continue their fight to have her released from prison.

Dozens of people gathered in Brownsville Wednesday for a rally to demand that all charges against Lucio be dropped. They urged Cameron County’s district attorney to skip the expense and effort of a retrial of Lucio’s capital murder case.

Lucio was convicted of murdering her two-year-old daughter in 2008. Her planned execution was put on hold Monday by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. A court hearing to review new motions in the Lucio case has yet to be scheduled.