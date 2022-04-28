Rally Demands Freedom For Melissa Lucio

Supporters of Melissa Lucio say they will continue their fight to have her released from prison.
Dozens of people gathered in Brownsville Wednesday for a rally to demand that all charges against Lucio be dropped. They urged Cameron County’s district attorney to skip the expense and effort of a retrial of Lucio’s capital murder case.
Lucio was convicted of murdering her two-year-old daughter in 2008. Her planned execution was put on hold Monday by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. A court hearing to review new motions in the Lucio case has yet to be scheduled.