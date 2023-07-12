TEXAS

Rally Held In Uvalde In Effort To End Gun Violence In Schools

FILE - Eight-year-old Jeremiah Lennon picks at a sign that reads "Uvalde Strong" (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

A rally was held Tuesday night in Uvalde by families who have been impacted by gun violence in schools. Manuel Patricia, whose son was killed in the Parkland, Florida shootings in 2018, is traveling around the country supporting families who have also lost loved ones.

Uvalde was the seventh stop on their 23 stop journey. He says they chose 23 because his son would have been turning 23 this August.

In the Uvalde mass shooting, nineteen children and two teachers were killed last year when a gunman entered the school and opened fire.

