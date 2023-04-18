Ralph Yarl Shedding ‘buckets of tears,’ Shooter In Custody

(AP) — As 16-year-old Ralph Yarl struggles to come to grips with being shot for going to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers, the white Kansas City, Missouri homeowner who shot the Black teenager is now in custody.

Eighty-four-year-old Andrew Lester surrendered Tuesday at the Clay County Detention Center Tuesday, a day after being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Meanwhile, Yarl is home recovering from his wounds. His mother, Cleo Nagbe, told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King that Yarl is doing “considerably well,” but “mostly he just sits there and stares and the buckets of tears just rolls down his eyes.”