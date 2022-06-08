LOCAL

Ramirez Tapped As Interim City Manager In Brownsville

Helen Ramirez: Photo courtesy City Of Brownsville Facebook page.

Brownsville Deputy City Manager Helen Ramirez will be the city’s top administrator while a search is conducted for a permanent successor to Noel Bernal.

The Brownsville City Commission Tuesday named Ramirez the interim city manager after Bernal confirmed late last week he had accepted a job in Colorado. Commissioners also voted to move forward with a nationwide search for a new city manager.

Bernal is leaving to become the top administrator of Adams County Colorado which includes northeast Denver and the suburb of Aurora.

