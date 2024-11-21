Ranch Plans Questioned

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Texas is offering the Trump administration the use of a ranch as a staging area for the round-up of illegal immigrants. But Congressman Henry Cuellar does not think it will be needed. He says the nation has plenty of bed-space available. And if more are needed, he says that federal contractors can ramp up their facilities.

The ranch, which is bring offered as a staging area for deportations, is in Cuellar’s district. He’s meeting with the incoming border czar, and is confident that any raids under the Trump administration will be targeted.