Ranch Plans Questioned

Texas is offering the Trump administration the use of a ranch as a staging area for the round-up of illegal immigrants. But Congressman Henry Cuellar does not think it will be needed. He says the nation has plenty of bed-space available. And if more are needed, he says that federal contractors can ramp up their facilities.
The ranch, which is bring offered as a staging area for deportations, is in Cuellar’s district. He’s meeting with the incoming border czar, and is confident that any raids under the Trump administration will be targeted.