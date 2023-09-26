LOCALTRENDING

Ranch Raid Leads To Recovery Of Stolen Watercraft

Tim Sullivan
One suspect is in custody so far, and several stolen recreational vehicles have been recovered, amid a property theft investigation centered in Willacy County.

Armed with a search warrant, county sheriff’s deputies, Port Mansfield police, and state game wardens raided a ranch southeast of Raymondville Monday and arrested Jacinto Genaro Gonzalez.

Authorities also seized a large fishing vessel and trailer, a pair of jet skies and a trailer, and a 5th Wheel travel trailer, along with several magazines and boxes of military rifle ammunition, and some cocaine.

Authorities say the 46-year-old Gonzalez was using the ranch to harbor the stolen items. He’s charged with felony theft of property and drug possession.

(Photo courtesy of Willacy County Sheriff’s Office)

Tim Sullivan

